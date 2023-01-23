As if the daily tragedies on Ukrainian soil since the Russian invasion, almost a year ago, were not enough, the country also continues to be devastated by corruption, historically one of the country’s political calluses.

According to national media, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense would have reached an agreement on prices “two to three times higher” for basic foodstuffs intended for its soldiers. In addition, the Deputy Minister of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine would have received the equivalent of more than R$ 2 billion to facilitate the execution of contracts for the purchase of equipment and generators at inflated prices.

Regarding the first case under investigation, the Minister of Defense, Oleksiï Reznikov, was called by Justice to clarify the matter. The folder denied, on Sunday (22), having made contracts at inflated prices, rejecting any accusation of corruption.

“These news are released with the intention of deliberately manipulating”, declared the Ministry of Defense, which indicated “it is preparing documents” to open an investigation into the “disclosure” of this “misleading” information that “harms the interests of the country’s defense during an important period”. The ministry also highlighted having a “zero tolerance principle in relation to corruption”.

On the same day, the resignation of the Deputy Minister of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine, Vasyo Lozynkiï, in office since 2020, according to the country’s Prime Minister, Denys Shmygal, on Telegram. The complaint of billionaire bribes to facilitate contracts was made by the National Anti-Corruption Agency of Ukraine (NABU).

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday that corruption, the country’s chronic problem left in the background by the war with Russia, would not be tolerated and promised major decisions to eradicate it later this week.

“I want to make it clear: there will be no return to what used to be in the past, to the way many people close to state institutions lived or those who spent their whole lives chasing a chair,” Zelensky said.

corruption in the country

Ukraine has a long history of rampant corruption and shaky governance, with Transparency International ranking the country’s corruption at 122nd out of 180 countries (the closer to 180th, the more corrupt the country — the highest ranked are Finland, New Zealand and Denmark, while the worst is South Sudan).

Other world organizations also claim that there are marks of corruption in the political and economic apparatus of the country, as well as in the security services and in the judicial system. At the end of 2020, it was the country’s Constitutional Court that overthrew an anti-government legislative reform. – corruption, jeopardizing economic assistance to the country from the European Union and the International Monetary Fund.

In July last year, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen urged Ukraine to accelerate its anti-corruption reforms, assuring the country of the bloc’s support on the “long road” to joining the European Union. The fight against corruption is one of Ukraine’s biggest weaknesses in this process. The country invaded by Russia has tried to accelerate its entry into the group since the beginning of the conflict.

Ursula welcomed Ukraine’s passage of a law aimed at undoing the “excessive influence of the oligarchs in the economy”, but demanded that the country now ensure its “implementation in a legally sound manner”.