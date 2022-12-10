the scandal

Socialist MEP and Vice-President of the European Parliament Eva Kaili was arrested yesterday by Belgian police as part of a corruption investigation involving Qatar, organizers of the World Cup currently underway. According to the prosecution of the Brussels prosecutor’s office, the Arab country would have guaranteed bribes to some political exponents in exchange for favorable decisions. Only a few weeks ago in the courtroom Kaili openly defended Qatar, accusing the West of hypocrisy: “Only I said that Qatar is at the forefront of workers’ rights, abolishing the kafala and introducing the minimum wage. However, some are calling for discrimination against them They mistreat them and accuse anyone who talks or engages with them of corruption but they consume their gas and there they have their companies that make billions”, some of the most salient passages. Kaili was expelled from her party, Pasok, and suspended from the Socialist group in the Eurochamber.



