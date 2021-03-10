M.Some people have to work hard their entire life to earn a fraction of what an MP “earns” from day one. What MEPs get is not a wage, it is compensation for having to limit themselves professionally during their time in parliament.

Restrict? It has long been common practice that MPs can more than make up for what they allegedly miss through their parliamentary work through their diets and sideline activities. It is also commonplace that not everyone can afford to seek a mandate. You need a lot of money for that. It also needs relationships, connections, support, a party.

So: Some people work hard their whole life without even being able to reach such heights in a dream. The indignation at the greed in times of need is more than justified.

This is how parliamentary democracy works

But there is something else that needs to be said in advance in order to assess the abysses that keep opening up in the Bundestag. Nikolas Löbel was put up as a candidate for the Bundestag with great enthusiasm by the CDU in Mannheim. People cheered when he was nominated. His opponents attributed this to the fact that he had organized the large majority, which raised him to the point of being “sect-like”. He then won the constituency directly for the CDU.

Do his district association and his voters have to feel betrayed now? Shouldn’t they have known, could have known what kind of person it was? Above all, they knew, and that’s why they chose him, that they could promise something from him for their constituency. This is how parliamentary democracy works.

Union and FDP are left behind

That is why there are no saints in the Bundestag. That would only be so if the people were also made up of saints. There will be no “clean table” that the CDU chairman would like. There will be (new) rules and laws, rules of procedure and a code of conduct, all of which can ensure that the table is not soiled. But they don’t make it “clean” – you can see that in the fact that even those, keyword donations, are put in the wrong, expressly adhere to the limits, but not really “right”.

Measure and middle are the subject of an ongoing moral debate about legitimacy among the parliamentary groups, which is not only about morality, but also about who can steal direct mandates from the CDU next time.



If there were any more cases, "now is the time to clean things up. If not, we'll do it. "Armin Laschet, here on March 4th in the Konrad-Adenauer-Haus.

Like the FDP, the Union will always be left behind in this debate. Because it lives from the fact that it has and wants to have good connections to business. In the eyes of other parties, whose image of the company is reminiscent of Bertolt Brecht but not Ludwig Erhard, that in itself is a reason for suspicion. But at least, in the words of the SPD chairman, it is enough to accuse him of having a “systemic problem” (he certainly did not think of Gerhard Schröder). The idea that economic interests, if they do not lead to one’s own pocket, must very well have a place in the Bundestag, is currently once again in a difficult position.

It is therefore of little use to the CDU to give way in the negotiations on the lobby register. Even these concessions are turned against them. The faction’s self-purification, as its chairman Ralph Brinkhaus wants to enforce, also happens in a penitent shirt, which seems forced. It will neither avert the presumably loss-making state elections nor appease the prejudices of the political opponent. Rather, she puts herself under general suspicion; for the members of parliament this is not a very friendly variation on group discipline.

Spahn’s list promotes general suspicion

This also makes the list that Jens Spahn has now drawn up so ambiguous. It’s not about the greed that is in Pöstchen here, Pöstchen there. It is about offers and mediation of protective masks at a time when the demand for them was extremely high. So actually about what MPs are supposed to do and what is now being pushed into the shadows: the connections to the economy that are necessary for this.

The list threatens to become public at some point. Do all MPs who campaign for the country to be supplied with masks as quickly as possible then have to justify their work? For Spahn and his ministry, there is an assurance that they will not be wrapped in the “black felt” that is now being given to the government faction. Spahn’s list exposes her and others to an already rampant blanket accusation of having dirt on the stick.

Spahn will only have made friends in his own parliamentary group if there are members of parliament from other parliamentary groups on the list. Despite all the justified criticism of the greed of a few, one wonders: What have they actually done to fight the pandemic? However, one must hope that other groups are not affected as well. Because then the enemies of parliamentarism will dance once again on their oh-so-clean tables.