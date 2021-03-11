More than 30 years in prison for criminal organization, money laundering, falsehood and obstruction of Justice is the accusation against the candidate for the Presidency of Peru Keiko Fujimori for hiding alleged illegitimate donations from Odebrecht and other companies in their previous electoral campaigns.

After more than four years since he began his first investigations, the anti-corruption prosecutor José Domingo Pérez cconcluded and presented this Thursday before the Justice the report of his investigation into Fujimori, the daughter and political heir of former president Alberto Fujimori (1990-2000) and leader of the opposition Popular Force (FP) party.

The formal accusations are also extended to her husband Mark Vito and to several of his closest collaborators, as well as to the party itself, for which he requests that it be “dissolved and liquidated” in the event of being convicted of these crimes.

This announcement arrives in full electoral campaign for the general elections of April 11 in which Fujimori and FP are in contention and represents the culmination of the first legal step that can lead to the condemnation of politics and its environment.

Now the Fujimori case remains in the hands of the Judicial Power and it will be Judge Victor Zúñiga who will control the accusation, a process that can take months, and finally decides if an oral trial is opened for this case.

The resolution of the Prosecutor’s Office, although it was widely expected and in fact demanded by many sectors due to the slowness of the investigation, whose last formal phase it took 2 years, 4 months and 11 days, fell in the middle of the electoral campaign and immediately raised criticism for his “opportunism.”

This is how Fujimori herself interpreted it, who in her social networks indicated that “no matter how much a prosecutor now wants to get into the final stretch of the first round,” she will continue to “face this persecution and move forward with energy” for, together with the people, “overcome this health and economic emergency.”

Fujimori and his party, which in 2016 fell a handful of votes away from obtaining the presidency and obtained an overwhelming absolute majority in Congress (76 out of 130 deputies), now they are relegated in the polls, with apparently few options to enter a hypothetical second round of elections.

Systematically, Fujimori, who is running for the presidency of Peru for the third time after being defeated in the second round in both 2011 and 2016, is the political that arouses a greater rejection (“antivoto”, in Peruvian political jargon) of all the candidacies.

Faced with these criticisms, the prosecutor Pérez, who is a member of the special team of the Prosecutor’s Office that investigates the implications in Peru of the Brazilian corruption case Lava Jato, indicated that in his role as “prosecutor who persecutes the crime” has the “obligation to accuse” as soon as his work is finished, without going into other considerations.

Long and complex

The case against Fujimori and his environment was born with the revelations of the Lava Jato case in Peru and the recognition by Odebrecht that they contributed money irregularly to both Keiko and other political leaders in Peru during the 2011 and 2016 elections.

The Brazilian company was not the only one to deliver millionaire donations later hidden by Fuerza Popular, as Credicorp, the largest financial group in Peru, gave $ 3.6 million that were not registered anywhere, according to confessed its president, Dionisio Romero, one of the richest men in Peru.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, the party, under the leadership of Fujimori, instituted a fraudulent accounting system to hide the origin of the contributions under a fictitious accounting, where the millionaire donations were diluted in multiple false contributions from private individuals.

With her husband, also involved in the maneuvers. Reuters photo

The case jumped with Fujimori at the height of his power: his parliamentary bench dominated Congress and exercised a devastating opposition against then-president Pedro Pablo Kuczynski and later against his successor, Martín Vizcarra.

It was the annotation “increase keiko for 500 e eu fazer visit” (Increase Keiko by 500 and visit “) that appeared in Marcelo Odebrecht’s notebooks, which began to unravel his position.

Clues

The investigation was formalized in August 2018 and evidence accumulated to the point that the prosecutor Pérez requested, and obtained, the entry into provisional prison of Fujimori first for 36 months, then reduced to 18 months.

Meanwhile, Fujimori’s allies in Congress and outside it began to maneuver against the Prosecutor’s Office, which generated a deep rejection of citizens, tired of seeing how corruption was taking over the entire political class of the country.

Fujimori spent more than a year in preventive prison (October 2018-November 2019), he left after an appeal and then returned again for another five months in 2020, this time to return to the street because of covid-19.

Her prolonged detention only served to weaken her thesis that she did not commit anything illegal, since the drip of businessmen and former collaborators has been increasing. who have confessed to the illicit maneuvers that were committed to hide the origin of the donations to the party.

In case of reaching a trial, the Prosecutor’s Office will not have an easy time obtaining a conviction against Fujimori, since neither financing the electoral campaigns with money from companies nor hiding this circumstance were a crime at the time of the events.

To prove money laundering, the prosecutor Pérez must demonstrate that both Keiko and his party they were aware that money of the donations had an illicit origin, as in the case of Odebrecht for the bribes paid to officials between 2005 and 2014 in Peru.

Álvaro Mellizo.

