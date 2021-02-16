Former President Igor Dodon is traveling to Moscow with his family and Russia is paying for it. He justifies the free excursion with pandemic rules.

BERLIN taz | Who doesn’t get wanderlust in Corona times? And all the more so when you settle in the Republic of Moldova – a place that stands for sadness rather than joie de vivre. Igor Dodon – former President of the Republic of Moldova (2016–2020) and today Chairman of the Socialist Party (PSRM), which is part of the government – recently responded to this need.

In addition to following, Dodon went to Moscow, probably also to celebrate the birthday of his wife Galina in due style. Judging by the photos he posted, it must have been a nice celebration. There would be nothing wrong with the excursion, especially since Dodon has always had a weakness for his big brother, who is also involved politically in Moldova as much as possible.

However, it became really embarrassing when local media became interested in the details of the company. It emerged that the Russian embassy in the Moldovan capital Chisinau had paid for the entire trip and also had booked the flight tickets.

Dodon justified this with applicable pandemic rules. After all, like every citizen of Moldova, he needed an official invitation to enter Russia. At the same time, he pointed out that the visit was purely private. The question of why Moscow looked after Dodon as a private citizen remained open.

Way of research

Unsatisfied by these flimsy explanations, the media embarked on research. People like Igor Dodon have still not realized that this is one of their original tasks – especially not when unpleasant truths come to light: According to the Moldovan Foreign Ministry, there are currently no special requirements for short excursions to Russia, as you can see from submitting a negative and fresh corona test.

Even the Russian airline Aeroflot knows nothing of an invitation – an open-heartedness that might bring some responsible persons a one-way ticket to inhospitable Russian areas – including a longer stay.

There is only one synonym for Dodon’s pickup mentality: corruption. Incidentally, Moldova’s President Maia Sandu has committed herself to combating them and has taken on a Herculean task. Tranparency International ranked Moldova 115th out of 180 in its 2020 corruption index. Perhaps Sandu should start cleaning up his own government immediately.