Suspected of corruption and embezzlement of public property during his mandate, the former Mauritanian president, Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz denounces arbitrariness and settling of scores.

Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz has decided to break the silence he observed since he was detained for several days in the premises of the headquarters of the State Security in Nouakchott. The former strongman of Mauritania is summoned to account for his management of public goods during his 11-year presence at the head of the country.

I spent seven days in arbitrary detention. I am the victim of a settling of accountsMohamed Ould Abdel Aziz, former Mauritanian presidentduring a press conference in Nouakchott

Police interrogations, passport retention, the former strongman of Mauritania has just spent a week in the hands of the police. He was released on August 24, with a ban on leaving Nouakchott, the capital. According to the report of a parliamentary commission of inquiry set up in January 2020, Mr. Aziz must respond to “strong presumptions” bad governance and misappropriation of public property. For the former president, this commission is illegally composed.

“I know perfectly well all the members of this commission and why they are there. Each of its members carries on business which disqualifies him”, he says, without giving more details.

Among the files studied by the parliamentary commission of inquiry are the management of oil revenues, the sale of State estates, the liquidation of a public company, or the activities of a Chinese fishing company. Several of his former prime ministers and ministers have implicated him on several occasions in cases that do not comply with Mauritanian law, reports Agence France Presse.

At first, ex-president Aziz ignored a summons that the parliamentary committee sent him in July, arguing about the immunity conferred on him by his status as former president. Since then, the deputies have passed a law establishing a High Court of Justice competent to judge the Head of State in the event of “high treason”.

A case followed with great interest throughout the West African region. For the Burkinabè daily The country, the proceedings against the former Mauritanian strongman are to be welcomed, because they have an important symbolic value. “The case of Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz should serve as a warning to all African presidents who confuse the pockets of their jackets with the public treasury”, warns our colleague.