Corruption French ex-president Sarkozy accused of “criminal alliance” for alleged Libyan bribes

The charges of intrigue with dictator Gaddafi two years ago were expanded.

French former president Nicolas Sarkozy received charges of “criminal alliance” on Friday. The prosecutor’s office confirmed the information to the French media and news agencies.

The charges relate to Sarkozy’s alleged taking of bribes from the Libyan dictator From Muammar Gaddafi financing the 2007 presidential campaign. Two years ago, he was charged with taking bribes for the same reason.

Allegations of corruption first came to light during the Libyan war in 2011, when Gaddafi’s son Saif al-Islam Gaddafi said Sarkozy received bribes of € 50 million in 2007. Muammar Gaddafi was killed in the Libyan war in 2011.

Sarkozy served as President of France from 2007 to 2012. He invited Gaddafi, who had been alienated by the West and accused of terrorism, to visit Paris after his inauguration, and during the state visit, significant trade agreements were made.

Sarkozy was arrested for interrogation for two days in March 2018. After interrogation, the ex-president received bribe charges. Friday’s new charges mark a degree of heavier criminal suspicion.