A first in the history of the Fifth Republic: a former president was convicted of corruption on March 1, 2021. Nicolas Sarkozy was tried alongside his former lawyer Thierry Herzog, and former magistrate Gilbert Azibert. The three defendants were convicted in the so-called wiretapping case, also called the “Paul Bismuth” case, by the Versailles Criminal Court. Nicolas Sarkozy was suspected of having tried to obtain confidential information from Gilbert Azibert, magistrate of the Court of Cassation, through his lawyer Thierry Herzog. The accusation was based on the tapping of conversations between the lawyer and Nicolas Sarkozy, on a confidential telephone line opened in the name of “Paul Bismuth”. During the trial, the former president had denied the facts and denounced a relentlessness against him. Despite these denials, the three men were found guilty. For “corruption” and “influence peddling”, Nicolas Sarkozy was sentenced to three years in prison, including one year – a flexible sentence that would avoid imprisonment – like his co-convicts. Thierry Herzog received an additional five-year ban on practicing the profession of lawyer. The former head of state appealed. But this condemnation will not be without consequences for the right. The weight of Nicolas Sarkozy in his political family is still heavy, nine years after his departure from the Elysee. He also remains prosecuted in the Libyan case, relating to the financing of his 2007 presidential campaign.