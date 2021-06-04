Corruption Finland and the European Public Prosecutor’s Office reached an agreement on the work of prosecutors

The new prosecutor’s office has been dissatisfied with Finland’s braking.

Brussels

Finland and the European Public Prosecutor’s Office EPPO have reached an agreement on the job description of Finnish prosecutors.

Minister of Justice Anna-Maja Henriksson (rkp) and the Romanian Chief Prosecutor of the Office Laura Codruța Stone agreed on practices on Thursday. The agreement was preceded by a letter from Minister Henriksson to Köves.

Henriksson is happy with the agreement reached.

“We are pleased that EPPO can now start effectively in Finland as well.”

The EU Public Prosecutor’s Office officially became operational on Tuesday. The start was overshadowed by the fact that two member states have delayed the appointment of prosecutors.

Slovene populist Conservative prime minister Janez Janša withdrew its support from the prosecutor’s office at the last minute and put the appointments of local prosecutors on ice. The act also aroused criticism because Slovenia will take over the EU presidency in the summer.

Another member state that delayed the agency’s activities has been Finland.

The new prosecutor’s office will operate both at EU level and nationally. In addition to Chief Prosecutor Köves, Luxembourg has judges from 22 Member States who sit on the Commission’s steering committee. A special prosecutor was appointed from Finland Harri Tiesmaa.

The agency investigates cross-border crime, corruption and the misuse of EU funds.

Finland the requirements have concerned national prosecutors in a Member State, who must be nominated by at least two in each Member State. National prosecutors take cases to court in each member state. National prosecutors also assist in investigations if they join a member state.

Kövesi has demanded prosecutors full-time. Finland has invoked the EPPO regulation, according to which the prosecutor can work part-time. Finland estimates that there would be only a few suspected criminal offenses under the EU Prosecutor’s Office in Finland every year.

Ministry of Justice Legislative Council Lauri Raution according to the dispute has now been resolved and the main features of the arrangement have been agreed. Finland got through its wish for part-time prosecutors.

“Initially, one of Finland’s national prosecutors handles EPPO cases full-time and the other divides his or her working time between national and EPPO cases.”

According to the preliminary agreement, the second prosecutor handles 80% of his working time. The rest of the time the prosecutor spends on EPPO cases.

“It has been important to us that Finland’s authorized prosecutors can also perform national prosecutorial duties when they have time. We are pleased that this was confirmed in the compromise, ”says Minister Henriksson.

Mr Henriksson points out that, in any event, the EPPO’s work takes precedence over national tasks.

The arrangement will be reviewed according to the workload at EPPO. The matter will be reviewed in about a year or sooner if necessary.

According to Rautia, the agreement reached means that at least another prosecutor’s search will probably have to be renewed. Prosecutors were initially sought last fall.

Finland is working to ensure that both prosecutors can start their work this summer.