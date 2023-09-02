At the beginning of December last year, one of the main people responsible for the first mission to the Moon in modern Russia, the former director of Roscosmos Dmitri Rogozin (2018-2022) was injured by an explosion while celebrating his birthday in a restaurant in Donetsk. . Six months earlier he had been fired for a long list of corruption scandals and the tension he had caused with other partners in the space race: he went so far as to threaten to crash the International Space Station into Europe (Russia drives its boosters). He was more interested in politics than science, even though he ran the Russian space agency. Since his ouster, he has attempted to regain favor with the Kremlin by emulating Wagner’s late owner Yevgeny Prigozin with another “consulting” company, this time drones instead of mercenaries: Tsarskie Volkithe tsar’s wolves.

Months before his dismissal, in April 2022, Rogozin claimed on his social networks that he had readjusted work at a military rocket plant after discovering “a colossal loss of money.” “I used a dirty broom on the employees,” was his response to the news of the arrest of the head of the Roscosmos Construction department, Maxim Mamsurov, for large-scale fraud.

Rogozin represents the drift in the last decades of the Russian cosmonautics industry, the pride of the country that boasts an endless list of milestones: the first man and the first woman in space, the first satellite and the first space station in the cosmos, among many others, although his last victory has been much more propaganda than scientific: releasing a film recorded in orbit this year (Vyzov, The Challenge).

More information

On August 23, India became the first country to land near the inhospitable South Pole of the Moon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the success of the mission Chandrayaan-3 from the BRICS summit in Johannesburg, where the Russian leader, Vladimir Putin, did not attend, because he was subjected to an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court for war crimes in Ukraine. Three days earlier, the Russian mission moon-25 it crashed while trying to be the first to reach the same area of ​​the satellite.

Three resounding failures

The program moon-25 it was the third attempt by post-Soviet Russia to send a spacecraft to explore space. The first, the March-96, designed in collaboration with Europe and the US, disintegrated over the Pacific Ocean on launch. In 2011, the Phobos-Grunt It was due to head to Mars after suffering several years of delays, but was lost in Earth orbit due to a computer glitch. In its re-entry into the atmosphere it was also destroyed.

On August 19, one day before its landing was scheduled, Roscosmos reported that the ship “ceased to exist” after experiencing “an abnormal situation.” The current head of the space agency, Boris Yurisov, explained that the device’s propulsion system was activated for 127 seconds instead of the 87 calculated by its on-board control system when trying to reduce its orbit around the satellite. An investigation is underway to clarify how this “deviation of the actual impulse parameters from the calculated ones” occurred.

“We have nothing to comment on, except that our instruments showed their viability during the flight and in orbit of the Moon, and they worked until the end,” Lev Zelioni, former director and current supervisor of the Institute for Space Research at the Space Research Institute, told EL PAÍS. Russian Academy of Sciences, one of the organizations that have participated in the program.

“Mission Crash moon-25 It has been a great tragedy for the developers of the scientific instruments and for the entire institute”, lamented Zelioni.

The burden of sanctions

The investigation continues and the reasons for the accident are still unknown. A well-known Russian scientific popularizer, Vitali Yegorov, speculated in an interview with Vazhnye Istorii with that it could be a problem with the unit that allowed to locate the position of the spacecraft. The block, which was to be imported, had to be produced in Russia due to 2014 sanctions and Roscosmos rewrote the technical requirements to be on time for the launch date.

Putin gives a speech after the launch of the Soyuz-2 at the Vostochni cosmodrome. MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV (AFP)

Planning for Moscow’s first moon mission since 1976 began early in the last decade, before Russia illegally annexed Crimea and brought the military into Donbas in 2014. The original plan was for Moscow to moon-25 It will be followed in the next few years by two more missions that will culminate in a more complete exploration of the satellite with the module Moon-27. The European Union completely disassociated itself from the program last year due to the invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian media Agentsvo estimates, based on open public procurement sources, that the project moon-25 It has cost a total of 12.6 billion rubles, around 120 million euros. About 50 million euros more than the Indian program, but a relatively modest figure for such a feat. For example, shooting the movie Barbie It involved an investment of 130 million euros. Compared to the cost of invading Ukraine, the mission moon-25 It is equivalent to the price of 15 Ka-52 attack helicopters.

“Russia will continue to implement its lunar program. Of course, the failure of moon-25 it will affect it in one way or another, and the possibility that the accident will force the country’s leaders and industry to intensify work in that direction is not excluded”, the cosmonautics historian Alexander Zhelezniakov, a member of EL PAÍS, responds to the Federation of Russian Cosmonautics.

“Russia remains a great space power, so its interests are not limited to limited areas and will cover the entire spectrum of space activities,” adds the member of the Russian Cosmonautics Federation.

Another scandal hit the image of the Russian agency in March. The Kazakh government blocked the assets of a Roscosmos subsidiary in Baikonur, the Russian Land Space Infrastructure Operation Center, for not resolving their dispute over a joint project, the Soyuz-5 Irtysh rockets, which Kazakhstan accuses Russia of not have done their part.

behind in satellites

However, the war and the sanctions will rethink the space strategy of the Kremlin. In the opinion of the expert, “most likely in the near future more attention will be paid to increasing the orbital constellations of remote sensing satellites, communications, meteorological apparatus and other satellites for applied purposes.”

Russia began work on its own version of Starlink, Elon Musk’s satellite Internet network, in 2015. The Sfera program envisioned placing a swarm of 640 mini-satellites in Earth orbit by 2030, compared to nearly 5,000 now. American company (although it plans to have 12,000). These have been key in the new nature of warfare, where intelligence and drones are vital, as the defense of Ukraine has shown.

Even before the war, Russia cut back on the program. Roscosmos announced in 2021 that the swarm would be reduced to 380 satellites, of which only 162 have been launched so far, barely 3% of the network woven by Musk.

More information

Another unknown is Russia’s participation in the International Space Station (ISS), whose end is scheduled for January 2031. The head of Roscosmos has promised that his country will fulfill its part of the program until 2028, although the uncertainty in which it has been plunged the country worries its partners. The Russian segment controls the direction of the ship and its predecessor has already threatened to make it fall on Earth.

However, the Russian scientific community defends the importance of space exploration not only for Russia, but for all humanity.

“Practice has shown that the presence of stations in near-Earth orbit is, in fact, a necessary condition for space exploration,” Zhelezniakov says. “Not only do they bring practical benefits thanks to the research and experiments that are carried out in them, but they are also the link that in the coming years will allow humanity to expand its habitat and begin to actively explore the circumlunar space, and then move to other planets”, he emphasizes.

The Kremlin announced the creation of its own national space station and its departure from the ISS in April 2021, at the same time that the first movements of its troops began on the Ukrainian border, although this idea had already been considered since 2014.

Putin holds, at the Plesetsk cosmodrome, a model of a Soyuz rocket used for space travel. PA

According to the chief designer of the Russian Orbital Station, Vladimir Kozhevnikov, its planning will conclude this year and the first power module will be put into orbit in 2027, followed by four other parts, inspired by the ISS modules, until 2030. The plan is to have a relatively modest space station that does not require the constant presence of a crew.

The future is uncertain, especially in Russia. An American astronaut, Terry Virts, told Guardian this week how he appeared to Earth from the ISS in 2015. They were orbiting then over the war in Donbas, and next to him was Alexander Samokutiáyev. “We looked at each other and said nothing to each other,” Virts recalled.

On February 25, 2022, one day after the invasion of Ukraine began, the former cosmonaut and deputy Samokutyayev warned that “Russia has always been and will be a strong state capable of defending its point of view.” And in June of this summer he decorated a soldier wounded in combat: “When Russia announced a special military operation last year, Aleksei volunteered for the war zone in Ukraine. He showed courage and bravery. This is a worthy example of patriotism!” stressed the cosmonaut, distinguished by the Kremlin with the highest national decoration, the title of Hero of Russia. Until 2022, a recognition that was more typical of scientists, artists and athletes than of the military.

You can follow SUBJECT in Facebook, Twitter and instagramor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.