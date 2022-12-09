Home page politics

Of: Catherine Reikowski

Split

The seat of the European Parliament in Brussels. © dpa

Belgian police on Friday arrested a former MEP and three other suspects over alleged corruption by Qatar in the European Parliament.

Brussels (Belgium) – Arrests for corruption in Brussels: All those arrested are said to be Italian citizens or people of Italian origin. According to the Belgian federal prosecutor’s office, investigations are being carried out into “gang corruption and money laundering”. A source familiar with the case confirmed relevant press reports to the AFP news agency.

The Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office is responsible for prosecuting organized crime and terrorism in Belgium. According to the authority, the investigations, led by an investigating magistrate in Brussels, are about alleged efforts by the Gulf state to “influence the economic and political decisions of the European Parliament by paying considerable sums of money or giving significant gifts”.

Federal prosecutors confirmed the arrests but did not provide any further information about the suspects or their nationality. However, these are personalities who hold “an important political and/or strategic position” in Parliament.

Corruption over Qatar: searches in Brussels

According to the information, a total of 16 searches took place in Brussels, one of the places of work of the European Parliament, on Friday. The police confiscated data carriers and mobile phones as well as cash in the amount of around 600,000 euros.

According to joint research by the French-language Belgian daily “Le Soir” and the Flemish-language weekly “Knack”, the accused former MEP is the Italian Social Democrat Pier Antonio Panzeri, who sat in Parliament from 2004 to 2019 and today runs the non-governmental organization (NGO) Fight Impunity, which opposes human rights abuses. A request from AFP about the investigation was initially unanswered by Fight Impunity.

According to “Le Soir” and “Knack”, a parliamentary employee and the chairman of another NGO were also arrested – as well as the Secretary General of the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC), the Italian Luca Visentini.

The ITUC said on its website that the organization was “aware of the information disseminated in the press” but declined to comment “at this time”.

Corruption because of Qatar: French judiciary has been investigating for three years

Visentini spoke earlier this week about the situation of workers in Qatar in an interview published by AFP on Friday. In the conversation, he called in particular for “continuing to put pressure on the authorities and employers” in order to achieve better wages and more mobility at work.

For years, NGOs have accused Qatar, where the 2022 World Cup has been taking place since mid-November, of violating the human rights of hundreds of thousands of migrant workers from Asia and Africa. In response, Doha enacted labor law reforms. While these have been welcomed by unions, they continue to call for stricter enforcement of the new rules.

The French judiciary has also been investigating suspected corruption at a joint luncheon for French and Qatari representatives in the Elysée Palace in Paris at the end of 2010 for three years, which is said to have favored the award of the 2022 World Cup to Qatar shortly afterwards. (AFP)