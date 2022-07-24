Corruption | Bribery of political assistants may be criminalized – Prime Minister’s ex-assistant: “You shouldn’t end up in a mess that you don’t want your mother to see”

Despite calls, Finland has not criminalized bribery of members of parliament and civil servants. Now the situation can change.

Politicians in addition to the actual decision-makers, the assistants have become a group that interest organizations and other similar actors try to influence behind the scenes in order to promote their own cause.

“Political assistants receive contacts related to legal projects and other decisions and issues that are being prepared. The assistants are a key entity with which the stakeholders keep in touch,” says the assistant to many central politicians Jukka Ihanus.

Ihanus has exceptionally long experience in the core of Finland’s political exercise of power as an assistant and state secretary.

He previously worked for, among other things, prime ministers Matti Vanhanen and Mari Kiviniemen as special assistant and Minister of Economic Affairs Mika Lintilän and the Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Jari Lepän as Secretary of State. Assistant Konkari stopped working in politics last spring.

He says that interest organizations and other actors try, through decision-makers’ assistants, to promote their own cause during the preparation phase of decision-making or to reject reforms they oppose.

Lobbying is legal and, according to many, improves the quality of decision-making. But what if the assistants are subjected to undue influence and bribery?

Of several unlike other EU countries, Finland has not criminalized improper influence through decision-makers’ assistants and other related parties.

This has not happened despite the fact that the Council of Europe Convention on Bribery has already required it since 2002.

Finland has made a reservation several times for three years at a time not to carry out the criminalization required by the agreement.

The EU Commission also recommended last week in its rule of law report, that Finland would criminalize improper influencing of decision-makers through close parties. Greco, the anti-corruption institution of the Council of Europe, has already pressed Finland to take action in the matter.

In 2010, the parliament also gave the impetus, according to which the government must urgently prepare a bill. Parliament’s legal committee has urged to hurry up the presentation in 2015 and 2020.

The law reform has been prepared in the Ministry of Justice and discussed in the ministry’s working group, but no government has submitted a bill to the parliament.

“I think we have a clear lack of anti-corruption legislation in this regard,” says the current head of department at the Ministry of Justice and the soon-to-be new attorney general Ari-Pekka Koivisto.

To the situation a change may be coming, as the Ministry of Justice has now prepared a new draft law.

The draft proposal would prohibit offering a reward to a person close to a member of parliament or an official, so that this would improperly influence the decision-making of the power user. Both the offerer and the recipient of the reward could be guilty of a crime.

“ The new crime title would be the crime of trading in influence.

“For the act to be punishable, a member of parliament or a close relative of a civil servant does not have to take actual influencing actions, but it is enough that he promises to influence decision-making,” says Koivisto.

According to Koivisto, a close person can mean in this context an assistant, colleague, friend, family member or anyone else who declares or implies that they can influence decision-making.

According to the draft, the new crime title would be the crime of trading in influence. This could result in fines or up to two years in prison.

According to Koivisto, some of these cases can meet the characteristics of a crime already in the current legislation, but the situation is not clear.

Usual lobbying according to good manners remains permitted as before, even if the prepared law reform is implemented.

Contributor Jukka Ihanus says that in many ways lobbying is mystical, but in reality, based on his experiences in Finland, it is practical and uncomplicated.

No one has tried to offer him bribes.

In Ihanus’ opinion, lobbying is an essential part of democracy. With its help, different perspectives are better taken into account in decisions.

According to Ihanus, an interest organization, company or even a private person can invite the assistant to various events or to lunch. Communication also takes place by phone, messages and even video meetings.

If the event involves a program or catering, according to Ihanus, the assistant should personally assess whether it is appropriate to participate in it.

“The old instruction is that you shouldn’t end up in the kind of tabloid newspaper that you don’t want your mother to see,” he says.

What kind of the influence of the minister’s assistant in politics is in practice?

Ihanus characterizes the assistant’s role as a messenger and interpreter between ministers and officials and stakeholders. The assistants receive operating instructions and a mandate from the minister.

“Assistants are involved in influencing decision-making by supporting decision-making processes, but ministers and politicians decide on issues. The key role of the assistant is to convey the minister’s political will to the preparation for office and to screen the information relevant to the minister for decision-making,” says Ihanus.

“Furthermore, assistants pave the way for decision-making with assistants from other parties by priming ministerial negotiations by solving the easiest issues of dispute between parties.”

According to Ihanus, a single political assistant could theoretically try to improperly influence decision-making for a fee, but based on his observations, the risk is small.

“There are so many parties involved in the decision-making that an improper motive would easily become apparent. The biggest motive of political assistants at work is to build a better society and world,” he believes.

“ The fate of the reform may be left to be decided by the next parliament.

Ministry of Justice prepared the first draft of the law on the crime of trading in influence concerning close parties of decision-makers already in 2016.

At that time Juha Sipilä However, the (central) government did not take the proposal to the parliament, even though it received a mostly positive reception in the opinion round.

The earlier draft of the proposal was supported by more than twenty opinion makers such as the Tax Administration, the National Police Agency, the Central Criminal Police, the Ombudsman, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the anti-corruption organization Transparency International Finland.

It was opposed only by the Finnish Confederation of Business and Industry EK, the Central Chamber of Commerce, Finnish entrepreneurs, the Lawyers’ Association and the minister Lauri Tarasti.

At that time the draft presentation remained dusty in the Ministry of Justice for years. The new draft law now prepared differs in some respects from the previous one.

The new draft law is currently on Ari-Pekka Koivisto’s desk, waiting for the Minister of Justice Anna-Maja Henriksson’s (r) return from summer vacation. If the minister gives the green light, the draft law will be sent to the opinion round in the fall.

Even if the current government decides to take the bill to parliament after the opinion round, it probably won’t have time to deal with the bill during its term of office, Koivisto says.

“There is quite a bit of schedule pressure,” he says.

It is therefore possible that only the next government and parliament will decide whether the law reform will be implemented this time. Parliamentary elections are scheduled to be held next April.