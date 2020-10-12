Almost one in two young people plan to leave, according to a survey carried out in 17 countries in North Africa and the Near East.

A comprehensive study published on October 6, 2020 and conducted by the international agency Asdaa BCW based in Dubai examines the aspirations of Arab youth, who number 200 million individuals. In particular, it reveals that a large number of young people are seriously considering a departure, temporary or permanent. In particular, the economic conditions but also corruption. The answers obviously vary depending on the context and the results are poles apart depending on whether you are in Libya or in a Gulf country.

Emigration, governance, identity or even gender equality… Several themes were addressed in the survey Arab Youth Survey (link in English) conducted among 4,000 young people aged 18 to 24. Men and women from 17 countries in the Near East and North Africa participated in the question-and-answer game.

We learn, for example, that 42% of people questioned plan to leave their country. The percentage exceeds 60% in Libya, while it is only 3% in the United Arab Emirates. It is mainly the economic conditions and corruption that make them want to leave. Insecurity or lack of freedom comes far behind.

The opinion poll highlights the fed up of Arab youth regarding bad governance. Almost eight in ten young people complained about endemic corruption in their country and government. This problem is at the top of their preoccupations before employment and terrorism. Tunisia and Algeria are among the six Arab countries most affected by this problem. Young people do not seem to put up with a fait accompli and express themselves in favor of a change, which they believe is essential for the development of their country and the Arab world.

The protests that have been taking place since 2019 in several Arab countries are also directly linked to corruption, bad governance and the lack of jobs.

Young people interviewed in Lebanon, Algeria and Sudan unreservedly support these anti-government demonstrations that aim to achieve change and better governance.

Moreover, many young people do not rule out the possibility of the outbreak of anger in the coming year due to corruption. In Tunisia, 56% of them think that this option is possible. This rate does not exceed 40% in Egypt where demonstrations are harshly repressed.

The authors of the survey on Arab youth looked at the question of identity. And for a large majority of respondents in North Africa, religion is the most important part of their personal identity. In Algeria, Sudan and Egypt, for seven out of ten young people, religion has a fundamental role in determining their identity and takes precedence over family or homeland. These revelations are very different from those of a study published in 2019 by the independent organization Arab Barometer highlighting “a clear increase“in the Maghreb of young people describing themselves as”non-religious “

The Asdaa BCW survey also reveals that religion takes up less space when it comes to Lebanon or the Emirates. In any case, a large majority of young people say they are in favor of reforms within religious institutions.

Finally, the most surprising of this study is the response of girls regarding gender equality. More than six in ten Arab girls say they have the same rights as boys when it comes to education or employment.