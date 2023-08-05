Former deputy spoke for the first time about the inauguration of the new minister of the Federal Supreme Court

the former deputy Deltan Dallagnol (Podemos-PR) shared, in his profile on twittera photo posted by the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) in which the petista appears alongside his former lawyer and new minister of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), Cristiano Zanin. “Corruption and impunity go hand in hand in Brazil“, wrote Dallagnol in the post made this Friday (4.Aug.2023). In the photo, taken by the official photographer of the president, Ricardo Stuckert, Lula and Zanin appear smiling and shaking hands. The record was made on Thursday (3.Aug) after the inauguration of the person nominated by the PT as the new minister of the STF. The magistrate replaces Ricardo Lewandowski, who retired on April 11 of this year.