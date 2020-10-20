Street trade stalls in Mexico City. Gladys Serrano / EL PAÍS

On a certain occasion, when Andrés Manuel López Obrador was president-elect, I had a brief exchange with him. I was trying to convince the candidate and he was planning to answer everything. Almost three years later, he continues battling questions and I lost hope that he understands that corruption is cultural and that it does not end up being “swept up and down”. I also told him that his promise to eradicate corruption would not be possible if he does not understand how the phenomenon occurs …