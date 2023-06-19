Guatemala, the country that eight years ago led a democratic spring that overthrew former President Otto Pérez Molina, will go to the polls next Sunday with high rates of impunity and little hope of change. A recent survey published by Free Press, the main newspaper of the Central American country, shows that the three problems that most worry Guatemalans are insecurity, unemployment and corruption. Some twenty candidates aspire to come to power to replace the current president, Alejandro Giammattei, who will leave the Presidency under accusations of corruption and perpetuating a deterioration in the institutions.

These concerns find a reflection in some of the country’s political tendencies. For example, the admiration of several candidates for the authoritarian model established in El Salvador by Nayib Bukele, who launched a merciless war against gangs in the neighboring country at the cost of a palpable deterioration of democratic guarantees and human rights. But if there is something that marks the elections that Guatemala faces, it is the criticism of the electoral authorities, pointed out for their lack of independence and credibility. The magistrates of the Electoral Tribunal denied in February the registration of the Movement for the Liberation of the Peoples (MLP), a left-wing organization headed by the Mayan leader Thelma Cabrera and the former human rights attorney Jordán Rodas. In this way they left out a political organization that was highly critical of Giammattei.

At the end of May, the court also denied the participation of Carlos Pineda, a farmer who is not part of the traditional Guatemalan party politics, who has built a profile as a successful businessman through videos on Tik Tok and other social networks. Pineda, with his populist way of doing politics, marked the highest voting intentions.

The electoral process has also been marked by the trial against the journalist José Rubén Zamora, sentenced last week for money laundering, in a trial that has been criticized as a political persecution against the founder of elPeriódico, a medium that published dozens of investigations into corruption cases involving the current president and senior officials. Very few candidates have spoken out about this process or shown some kind of sympathy towards Zamora and criticized the judicial authorities, accused of obeying the orders of the Presidency. The polls show, on the other hand, that Guatemalans are fed up with a system in which impunity prevails. The country has lived between political crises since 2019, when then-President Jimmy Morales decided to expel from the country the International Commission against Impunity (Cicig) that was investigating him for alleged corruption.

In this discouraging political panorama, Guatemalans will go to the polls. Of the twenty candidates participating in the process, there are three who have a chance of going to the second round, scheduled for August 20. This is the former first lady Sandra Torres, who had already competed in the last elections, in which Giammatei won. Diplomat Edmond Mulet, who was head of the United Nations Stabilization Mission in Haiti. And the conservative candidate Zury Ríos, daughter of the dictator accused of genocide Efraín Ríos Montt. Ríos has denied that a genocide against indigenous populations has taken place in her country and she has defended her father.

Human rights organizations such as Human Rights Watch have warned that the electoral process is developing in a strong institutional deterioration of systematic violations of human rights. Jordán Rodas, former Human Rights attorney and former candidate of the left, goes further and in his opinion the electoral process lacks legitimacy. “In Guatemala, one cannot speak of democracy, because the press and justice operators are criminalized, critical voices are persecuted. We are facing an authoritarian regime that is only going to change its face,” says Rodas from his exile.

For the former presidential candidate, there is “consummated fraud” in Guatemala and the vote on June 25 is a mere procedure. In addition to the Electoral Tribunal, which lacks independence, it points to the country’s main business chamber, the Coordinating Committee of Agricultural, Commercial, Industrial, and Financial Associations (CACIF), which brings together big capital and shows belligerence when it comes to getting involved in politics. . “They put up presidents, who they then manage like puppets,” says Rodas. “They share the cake of this farm that is Guatemala for them,” he adds.

Rodas affirms that the winner of the next elections will lack legitimacy and warns of a worsening of the political crisis that the Central American country is suffering. “The fraud is already consummated. And the next government must be treated as an authoritarian regime. Guatemala is a collapsed political system, a pressure cooker. People have patience, but everything has a limit. Here we can no longer talk about democracy”, affirms the ex-prosecutor.

