Argentine President Javier Milei was in Brazil over the weekend of the 6th and 7th, but did not meet with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), with whom he has had several clashes. The right-wing leader’s trip is his first visit to Brazil since taking office at the end of 2023, and was intended to participate in the Brazilian version of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC Brazil), in Balneário Camboriú (SC). In his speech at the event, Milei said that former President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is being persecuted by the Justice Department and criticized socialist governments, but this time he did not mention Lula by name.

The confrontation between the two leaders, however, is heated. Last week, Milei went as far as to say that Lula is “corrupt” and “communist”, in accusations that are not unprecedented. The relationship between the neighboring leaders and political rivals has been marked by insults since the Argentine election period, when Milei launched himself as the right-wing candidate and claimed that the PT candidate was acting against his candidacy. On one occasion, Milei called Lula a “furious communist”.

In the most recent episode, Lula demanded that Milei retract her statement for having said “a lot of nonsense” about him and Brazil, as a condition for a working meeting between the two to take place. In response, the Argentine said he had only told “the truth” and that the PT member has an “inflated ego.”

“Whatever I said, they are correct. What’s wrong with calling him corrupt? And wasn’t he arrested for being corrupt? I called him a communist. And isn’t he a communist? Since when do I have to apologize for telling the truth?”, Milei replied, during an interview with TV La Nación+.

The provocations have been going on since the early days of the PT government, in 2023, when Milei stated that the Brazilian president is part of a group of “thieving politicians”, that he is a “well-mannered socialist” and that he works for the São Paulo Forum. Estadão Checks explained the myths and truths about this organization. Although invited, Lula did not attend the Argentine’s inauguration.

The same level of insults occurred during Argentina’s presidential campaign, when Milei said that Lula was imprisoned because he was corrupt, accused the PT member of being a “communist” and “totalitarian” and of interfering in the 2023 electoral dispute to benefit former Economy Minister Sergio Massa, Milei’s political rival and who had the support of the Brazilian president.

On Tuesday, the 2nd, Milei mentioned Lula on his X profile (formerly Twitter), in a text titled “the perfect idiot dinosaur”. In the post, he once again states that the Brazilian is “corrupt” and “communist”, and that the president interfered in the Argentine elections.

The Argentine officially notified Itamaraty about his arrival in Brazil only last Thursday, the 4th, and, in the wake of the confrontation with the PT member, he cancelled his participation in the Mercosur Summit – although, officially, the spokesman for the Casa Rosada, Manuel Adorni, denied that his decision not to attend the meeting of heads of state was related to any discomfort with Lula.

O State showed that the foreign ministries of both countries are working behind the scenes to bring the leaders closer together and build a pragmatic relationship. The foreign ministers worked to ease ideological differences and open channels of dialogue, but the new round of insults and accusations, in addition to Milei’s visit without visiting the “owner of the house”, could jeopardize any progress in the relationship.