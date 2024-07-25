The novel of the UAS continues to give embarrassing chapters. For some it was easy to think that after the famous meeting in the government tempers would calm down. But that hasn’t been the case. clique that controls the university has continued to pull the strings to continue doing gridsIt seems to me that they think that by stirring up the waters they could gain political ground and achieve better results in a second round of talks. How wrong they are!

Among some of the virtues of Governor Rocha Moya There is the knowledge of the grill. His political career on the left was forged in the streets, marches and sit-ins. Having been a leader and university rector in times when the grill was a serious thing in the UASis not a minor matter either. And that is something that those who consider themselves to be his political adversaries lose sight of.

Yesterday on a tour of the north, the Governor Ruben Rocha Moya was rebuked for a small group of “university pasista” protesters. Most of them wearing dark glasses and caps, They shouted and shouted slogans against the president. I suppose the intention was to make him have an uncomfortable time at the event he was attending. What they did not expect was that the president would stand up to them, and there in front of them he addressed the media. In his speech, calm and firm, he said: “Corrupt people out of UAS”.

It was an expression with dedication and which makes it clear once again that there will be no truce in the combat against corruption in the UASshout, march, grill or attack him from Radio UAS day in and day out.

I think it is a matter of time. University dissidence is becoming stronger and is becoming an even more uncomfortable stone in the shoes of the rector and his political boss. Today they have stood outside Radio UAS demanding their right to reply and freedom of expression. Radio UAS does not belong to Robespierre, nor to Cuén, it belongs to the university students and the doors should be open to the “reformists” and for their voice to be heard.

The State Congress continues to move forward with its agenda regarding the reform of the UAS organic law and the consultation could take place in August or September. At the same time, the student community also announced that they will hold their own public consultation to find out what people think about a reform that they consider urgent. This clearly points out the lack of democratic vocation of the current university leadership.

Add to all this the criminal proceedings that are still in force and that, although they run in parallel, weaken the group entrenched in the leadership of the UAS, the same ones who continue to think that their problem is to measure forces with marches and sit-ins.

The governor can be grilled by groups brought in from all over the state. But the electoral support he received on June 2 brings with it the will of the people to continue supporting the 4T project in Sinaloa and that includes: fighting corruption and reforming the UAS.

X: @vanessafelixmx

