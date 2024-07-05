Carabinieri General Arrested, Gifts in Exchange for Contracts. The Investigation on Liporace

The scandal corruption unmasked by the Public Prosecutor’s Office and the Guardia di Finanza of Milan, he brought yesterday to arrest of the General Orestes Liporaceformer commander of the Carabinieri of the second regiment of students, marshals and brigadiers of Velletri, at the centre according to the accusation of a network of relationshipsbribes and gifts for pilot public procurement. In addition to Liporace, who was placed under house arrest, – reports La Repubblica – the entrepreneur Ennio was also involved Of Vellis and the brothers Maximilian and William Blacksmithwho with their multi-service group had already ended up in trouble in two investigations in MilanThe four are accused, to varying degrees, of corruption, disturbed freedom of enchantments and influence peddling.

The close relationship between Liporace (arrested by the ROS) and Massimiliano Blacksmith guaranteed the entrepreneur – according to what La Repubblica has learned – a contract worth 700 thousand euros for cleaning the barracks at the time led by the soldier. He was later rewarded with 22 thousand euros, tickets for the Olympic Stadium, for La Scala in Milan for Macbeth, rental car, Louis Vuitton bags for over 11 thousand euros. Several were found in his house. “Were the bags related to the contract?” asks prosecutor Storari when he questions Fabbro. “Certainly,” he replies. The requests always happened in the same way. Liporace sent me a note with some Vuitton items to buy (…). I didn’t have the heart to say noalso because I had the convenience, I feared that a negative response would have undermined the trust, which however gave margin“.

With them – continues La Repubblica – Lorenzo is also under investigation Quinzidirector in charge of the department for General Affairs and Digitalization of the MIT (disturbed freedom of auctions) and also the president of FederTerme Massimo Caputi, accused of corruption for a 700 thousand euro loan obtained by Quinzi for the Chianciano spa, in exchange for the hiring of a woman close to Quinzi. “Listen, – we read in the wiretaps and La Repubblica reports – now that spring is coming you have to come down eh… We’ll have a nice meal. Pwho do you want to bring, 5, 6, 10… Let’s all pile up“.

“You know – he continues – that I love you, Lorenzo”. The affection that the entrepreneur Ennio has for you is great. Of Vellis — mister “I’m available” — nourishes for Lorenzo Quinzidirector of the ministry led by Matteo Salvini, head of the department for General Affairs and Digitalization since January 19, a long career in the corridors of power. Now investigated for disturbing the freedom of auctions. On the occasion of a bridge between 1st and 5th November 2023Quinzi – according to the interceptions reported by La Repubblica – calls the entrepreneur: “If it were possible, I could go to Sestriere for 3-4 days?”. There, in fact, De Vellis owns a residence. The answer is obvious: “Of course yes“.