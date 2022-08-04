





The shipment of boxes, accessories and sheets of corrugated cardboard reached 341,042 tons in June, up 0.39% compared to the same period last year, according to a survey by the Brazilian Association of Paper Packaging (Empapel). This is the highest volume shipped for the month of June, even surpassing the record set in June last year, motivated by the heating up in demand for industrial goods that year.

The volume of shipments per business day was 13,642 thousand tons in June, up 0.4% year-on-year, with June 2022 and 2021 registering the same number of business days (25 business days).

Empapel points out that the Brazilian Corrugated Cardboard Index (IBPO) rose 0.4% in June, compared to the same month of the previous year, to 151.9 points.

In data free of seasonal influence, the Monthly Bulletin of June registers the fourth consecutive increase of the IBPO, now by 3.5%, to 153.5 points, the highest level since April 2021 (155.3 pts.).

Semester

In the first half of 2022, the volume of shipments was 1.928 million tons, 6.0% lower than in the same half of the previous year.

The volume of corrugated cardboard shipped in the second quarter of 2022 was 3.9% higher than the volume of the immediately previous quarter, seasonally adjusted.







