The end of the state of alarm was celebrated in the Region of Murcia with songs and some groups of young people drinking in the street, but without major incidents. In Murcia, in what is known as the Tascas area, around the university plaza de la Merced, a group of young people waited for the clock to strike midnight to sing and jump, drink in hand, and thus dismiss the state of alarm.

In CartagenaStarting at midnight, the plaza of the Old Seaman Instruction Barracks in Cartagena was the point to celebrate the end of the mobility restrictions once the state of alarm had ended. The closure of bars in the busiest areas, especially Aire, Cañón and Cuesta de la Baronesa streets, deactivated the accumulation of people who concentrated heavily but intermittently in this area of ​​the historic center. The Local Police was in charge of monitoring the ‘late’ and ensuring that all the cocktail bars closed before midnight. To achieve this, they made a raid through the main areas of the center, from shortly before 11 pm, in which they urged the owners of hospitality establishments to remove the terraces between 45 and 30 minutes before the closing time limit. In this way they were able to control the gradual eviction from the surroundings of the Roman Theater, where at times there were crowds in which the safety distances were not met.

Another group of young people marching formed around a bar in the Plaza de San Agustín, until after midnight. By then, the groups that had formed to drink on the stairs of Calle Doctor Tapia, next to the stands of the Roman Theater, had already disappeared.

In any case, the bottle in the urban area was limited to groups of six or eight people, in agglomerations that reached at most a hundred individuals. At one o’clock in the morning, the largest nucleus was on the CIM esplanade, on the edge of the sea, in an area relatively far from the residential buildings on Calle Real, which mitigated the inconvenience for residents. Cleaning brigades tidied up these areas at noon this Sunday, with a washout aimed at removing the remains left by the festive activity.

Despite the end of the state of alarm, the Ministry of Health reminds that the use of masks and maintaining social distance is still mandatory. Likewise, it informs that the closure of the non-essential activity is maintained from 00.00 hours until 06.00 hours the next day; and that meeting groups may not exceed 6 people in public and private spaces. In the hotel industry, the tables may not have more than 6 people at the same time.