Can technology really improve the lifestyles of adolescents? the question put forward in an editorial published in Lancet Digital Healthcommenting on a randomized study conducted in Australia on over 6,000 boys between the ages of 11 and 13 by a group of researchers coordinated by Katrina E. Champion of The Matilda Center for Research in Mental Health and Substance Use, University of Sydney always published in Lancet Digital Health.

The aim of the research was to understand if and how digital tools are able to affect the so-called Big 6, the risk factors that begin to develop since childhood: alcohol, smoking, time spent in front of the screen, physical inactivity, diet poor and poor sleep have a proven impact on major chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, mental disorders and cancer.

A type of action also recommended by WHO A recent systematic review showed promising results on the use of digital health interventions to reduce risky behaviors in adolescents, including improving physical activity and diet. In long-term studies, digital health interventions have also been shown to reduce alcohol consumption in adolescents. The World Health Organization itself Framework document on the development of youth-focused digital health interventions, however, points out that digital health is not a magic wand. In fact, the Australian study of Katrina E. Champion and colleagues, based on the use of the web and apps, has shown that the intervention was not effective in changing adolescent risk behaviors despite improved knowledge on chronic disease risk factors over 24 months.

This is a high-profile study due to the number and application of a rigorous scientific approach to a subject that does not lend itself immediately, such as that of the impact of education systems and lifestyles underlines Professor Giorgio Perilongohead of the commission for technological innovation of the Italian Society of Pediatrics. eHealth is ideal for young people, but it is just one more tool that we have available. By itself it does not guarantee a resultotherwise we risk turning it into a new religion. As the article demonstrated, eHealth needs to undergo impact assessments otherwise we accept changes to our practice somewhat uncritically.

The Big 6, risk factors among young people As the authors explain,the Big 6 are very popular among teenagers; for example, it is estimated that 81% of people aged 11-17 globally do not meet recommended levels of physical activity. Risky behaviors also commonly occur concurrently, with over 80% of adolescents engaging in two or more risky behaviors and over 35% engaging in three or more. The Big 6 persist over time, increasing disease risk over the lifetime, and are associated with a significant economic burden. Effective interventions early in life have major public health and economic benefitsHowever, most current intervention approaches focus on individual risk behaviors and are not always scalable.

Web and app education So research has attempted a different approach, with the aim of modifying a whole series of health behaviors starting from the assumption that modifying even just one can have positive effects on the others as well. To get this result, you rely on an eHealth program, that is, through the Internet, computers, tablets, mobile technology or telemedicine, tools that in schools can reach large populations and are readily scalable to meet the needs of young people.

However, few "multiple" eHealth school interventions have been reliably tested, none address all of the Big 6, and the effects are typically small and short-term, the authors explain. To fill these gaps, we have c or- designed Health4Life with teenagers and educators, To our knowledge, it is the first eHealth-based intervention to simultaneously target the Big 6. Health4Life uses the principles of theories of social influence, socio-cognitive and self-determination , as well as the two-process sleep model for modifying Big 6 risk behaviors among adolescents. This school program consists of six web-based modules and optional classroom activities provided during health education lessons in the first year of secondary school and a smartphone app Accompanying.

The results Between April 1, 2019 and September 27, 2019, they were recruited 6,640 students from 71 schools (3,610 assigned to intervention and 3,030 students to “control”. The results

expected primaries were for alcohol and tobacco use, recreational screen time, moderate to vigorous physical activity (MVPA), sugar-sweetened beverage intake, and sleep duration at 24 months, as measured by self-report surveys, and analyzed in all eligible students.

Overall, school-based eHealth interventions were effective in improving screen time, physical activity, and fruit and vegetable intake. However, the effects were modest and short-livedand the quality of the evidence was low. So what was the added value of this study? Health4Life was not effective in changing adolescent risk behaviors; however, it significantly improved students’ knowledge of risk factors for chronic disease over a 24-month period and was rated as acceptable by students and teachers. The results of this study provide new insights into the effectiveness of eHealth interventions for school students and highlight future directions for research.

Why digital interventions fail But why do so many of these digital interventions fail? According to the study authors, there are several reasons. First, education alone may not always be sufficient to change adolescents’ behavior and personalized approaches, adapting to individual motivation for change, may lead to better outcomes. Secondly, actual app usage was extremely low, with 407 (113%) of 3609 intervention students accessing the Health4Life app and only five (01%) accessing the selective content of the Health4Life+ booster (for those at highest risk for chronic disease). Engagement with health-related apps among non-treatment-seeking adolescents is a challenge, and there are few methods that are scalable.

In general, however, do these digital interventions work? If I look at this article the answer is no, unfortunately. So a big disappointment, a real shame because these are the modern ways of communication," he replies Professor Eugenio Baraldi, director of the Women's and Children's Health Department of the Padua University Hospital, responsible for a university program on the adoption of healthy lifestyles —. Furthermore, the Australians are very strong in this field, because they have been working on lifestyles for years, better and before us and they have programs of all kinds.

The situation in Italy What is the situation in Italy? We have no idea what the national scene is. We have been carrying out a project on lifestyles in schools for three years, but in the old-fashioned way, with small group meetings: questionnaires done before and after a certain period of time show that these modalities have an impact. In this way we have seen that something can actually be achieved and some guys change their attitude a little, especially on certain aspects. In this case, our digital experience lies in putting our “pills” on lifestyles online, but it is not clear who reads them. For in 2020, we also used two avatars in the prevention project “I don’t smoke it” , during meetings with students aged 14 to 16. And with the avatars, the young people opened up, talked and told how they started unknowingly and how they are now prisoners of addiction.

AND next May 22nd (9 am), at Palazzo della Ragione in Padua, advanced technologies will return to the field. The Women’s and Children’s Health Department and the Province together with the Hospital – University Company, the Municipality, the Salus Pueri Foundation and the Citt della Speranza Pediatric Research Institute organize the meeting on Youth, Health and Lifestyles with 600-700 first and second year high school students . In fact, some of the speakers will be present in the flesh, others in virtual form using a hologram.