In the midst of a significant increase in coronavirus cases, the governor of Corrientes, Gustavo Valdés, announced this Wednesday that in the most affected cities of the province there will be major restrictions, which include the suspension of face-to-face classes and restriction of circulation.

In a press conference at the Government House of Corrientes, the president indicated that since this Thursday and Until May 31 They must even close the educational establishments in Goya, Mercedes, Paso de los Libres, Capital, Curuzú Cuatiá, Monte Caseros, Mocoretá, Juan Pujol, Santa Rosa, Santa Lucía, San Roque, Carolina and Esquina.

The measure covers all levels, with the exception of kindergartens.

In order to reduce circulation in the district to mitigate the impact of the second wave of Covid-19, the governor also decreed public administration holiday and the prohibition of movement from 0 to 7, with the exception of essential health and safety personnel, officials and cases considered as medical emergencies.

The social and family gatherings, while at 9 pm the public spaces will be evicted.

For their part, shops will have mandatory closure, although the subsequent operation of pharmacies and food sales venues is allowed.

Bars and restaurants should work only outdoors and until midnight. In addition, tourism was prohibited, as well as the activity of casinos, sports facilities and religious worship meetings in closed spaces, which will be allowed only on Sundays in the open air and with a limit of 20 people with distancing.

Professional activities, especially health, should work strictly with no-wait shifts, as explained by Valdés, who also reported that an exclusive hospital was set up for the care of patients with sequelae after having overcome the coronavirus.

In the entrances to Corrientes, both terrestrial or air, they will be requested in a compulsory way proof of vaccination against coronavirus or swab certificate with negative result.

On the other hand, Valdés remarked that “infections do not occur in schools” and that the decision to suspend face-to-face classes is due to the need to “lower the mobility of parents and the use of public transport.”

“The school is not the cause of the infections, but it generates mobility“he added.

Corrientes is affected by the second wave of coronavirus. Without going any further, this Tuesday registered a record of new cases, with 734 infected and five deaths.

In addition, 14 of 16 samples analyzed yielded positive result for the Manaus strain, which already has community circulation in the province.

“We need to respond to hospitalized people, which is why these measures are designed to prevent the pandemic from get out of hand“Valdés closed.

