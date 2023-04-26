Mexico.- Today you will know the real difference between the lying corridos, the warlike ones, the aesthetic ones and the narcocorridos from a musician in the making, a heartfelt fan of this art and a lover of regional Mexican since his first years of life.

Many have written about it in other media without having so much idea about lying down / warlike / narcocorridos / aesthetic corridos and in fact, about music in general.

Today you will know the following about each subgenre of the Mexican regional: What are they? What are the most famous? Who invented them or how were they born? What country invented them? Why are they called like that? And much more, just trust DEBATE.

Before starting with the in-depth explanation, you must be very clear about what a ‘corrido’to dry. It is a type of musical composition with origins in the Mexican Revolution.where people used art to narrate the historical context.

We may or may not like the message those lyrics convey, but they tend to be a direct reflection of the truth that not many people know. What happens every day in the streets.

What are the types of corridos?

We will start with the ‘warlike’, an expression that for months has become fashionable on social networks and has reached far beyond the geographical regions where it was commonly used.

The warlike corridos are not new, they have their origins at least a decade ago with a current within the corridero environment that brought with it songs like ‘Los Sanguinarios del M1’, ‘El trokero lokochón’ and others that are part of what was also called ‘Movimiento Alterado’.

Gerardo Ortiz and Alfredo Ríos “El Komander” are just a couple of the artists who saw stardom with narcorridos of lyrics charged with violence.

warlike corridos

The ‘warlike’ saw life together with the style called ‘Progressive Corridos’, with Regulo Caro as one of the singer-songwriters who began to include minor chords for various traditional sequences in the subgenre.

At present and for some years Pancho Arredondo arrived on the scene to succeed with the nickname of ‘The King of warlike corridos’ thanks to compositions like ‘La MB’, ‘El llamado del 19’ and many more.

Narcorridos: They are songs that narrate stories of characters related to drug traffickingSometimes they talk about drugs and money, sometimes just about family, friends and values. All the other types we mentioned fall into this category.

In turn, the narcorridos are also corridos.

corridos aesthetic

This type of music, not so popular, has grown in volume of monthly listeners, mainly among the youngest members of the household.

It is characterized by light letterswithout so much violence, not necessarily drug trafficking and sometimes loaded with feelings such as love, sadness, heartbreak, etc.

There are those who consider it part of the lying down corridos, I personally find the difference in the target audience and the way of selling the product.

Its performers wear aesthetic-style clothing, while they make vocal embellishments and melodies more similar to romantic/sad trap or reggaeton than to other types of corridos.

Lying corridos

Where did they start? It’s a great question there are those who consider that Natanael Cano is the father and king Of these, there are others that trace their origin to the progressive corridos headed by Regulo Caro.

I, Juan Chaidez Aispuro, saw a noticeable change in the musical style of many young people after the popularization of Erick Aragón, vocalist and composer of Grupo Codiciado.

As we know, this singer-songwriter had legal problems that made him stay away from the public scene for a while, a moment that Natanael Cano took advantage of to fill that gap and establish himself as one of the most successful artists in Mexico.

Something similar happened shortly after, the proclaimed ‘King of the Lying Corridos’ was absent musically and exponents such as Junior H and Featherweight appeared, who were in charge of taking the musical subgenre to another level.

Recently the song ‘Ella baila sola’ by PP and Eslabón Armado was placed first in the world on the list of the most listened to songs on Spotify.

Lying corridos are here to staybut should they really be classified differently from ‘traditional’ corridos?

If you are a musician and you are interested in collaborating with DEBATE in video, audio or text, contact me at the Instagram account that appears when you click on my username, it is at the end of the article with a photo and the name ‘Juan Chaidez Aispuro’.