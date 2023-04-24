Regional Mexican music has carved a niche for itself on the global charts of greatest hits, taking a step forward and gaining muscle to dilute the marked border that enclosed the musical macro-genre in North American territory. Seven regional songs have entered the Global Top 50 from Spotify, the main musical reference platform: six corridos and a song with grupero overtones. The experts consulted by this newspaper defend that it is a boom history, supported by the success of these platforms of streaming and the reinvention of traditional rhythms by new artists. The return to traditional Mexican tastes traces a positive trend that, for the moment, does not stop growing.

“We Latinos had a lot to sing, to dance, to show, but we didn’t have the means. Right nowWith the digital age, I think the richness of Latin music is being rediscovered,” says David Ortega, Vice President of Artist and Repertoire (A&R) at Sony Music Mexico. He believes that the new generations are reinventing the dozens of subgenres that the Mexican regional brings together –such as banda, ranchera or corrido–, and have given a breath of fresh air to the genre that for years meandered almost exclusively between Mexican public. “It is the traditional music of a lifetime. This new generation is reinventing, embracing new genres, creating new sounds in some way, and that is connecting with younger people. That’s making this a boom historical”.

Ortega came to the music industry 20 years ago, making him an authoritative voice in the business. He defends that the massive consumption of regional music has always been among the tastes of the Mexican people, through concerts and popular festivals. The beginning of the platforms and the development of the charts –data records– have demonstrated the positive trend of the macro-genre. The vice president summarizes the thesis with one sentence: “The numbers are real. The scene is crossing the border”. Regional music has seen how its expectations have been stealthily moving into reality. Featherweight, a young Mexican turned musical phenomenon, came to surpass Bad Bunny in the hit catalogs with the resounding corrido She dances Alone, turning the picture around. It was not an isolated case. Coachella –the great American music festival– opted for regional thanks to Grupo Firme, including it in its important line-up of performances.

The global charts have given rise to a heterogeneous mix of styles among the hits: from pop, to trap, through reggaeton and rap. The public relations of artists such as Grupo Firme Mario Larios believes that tastes are paramount when it comes to understanding the success of a song. “Getting to communicate something is worth it, who wins with that is the public. You can’t fool the public. Maybe a list can be manipulated, but people are not stupid. If you don’t like it, you won’t consume it, ”he highlights. Over the years, he has noticed a greater professionalization and specialization of the regional musicians: “People who grew up or made a group and started to work, but had no notion of what the music industry was like. There were also people who were highly prepared and who surrounded themselves with specialists. Today is different. The sons of those founders are prepared, they studied, they know what the business music [el negocio musical]They know what production is, they know what marketing is.

A return to the roots

The new Mexican artists have resumed the classic rhythms of genres such as the corrido or the ranchera: from singers like Peso Pluma or Natanael Cano, with the phenomenon of the corrido lying down – a variant that makes use of reggaeton and rap–; even Yuridia, a pop singer who turned her career around with what agony –a ranchera in collaboration with Ángela Aguilar–. The mariachi singer Rosy Arango has seen in this trend a way back to her original Mexican roots. “[Para mí, la música regional] it represents my country, the wonderful memory of my grandmother cooking a mole for me. It is a memory of my grandparents, of my town, of my land”.

Natanael Cano and Steve Aoki during a concert in Las Vegas. David Becker (Getty Images)

Arango sees beauty in this search for the classics, in this dialogue between new artists and the Mexican musical tradition. The wave of music platforms and the rise of the genre has also boosted his songs –which have maintained the same style for two decades–: “People under 30 and 20 are starting to hear me. I keep singing the same. And I’m like ‘well, what’s going on?’ I haven’t changed a thing, I keep singing the same ones by José Alfredo [Jiménez]”. The mariachi singer speaks with confidence when affirming that the international scene has begun to turn to see the musical work she knocks on the doors of successes: “We are where we have always been, but I think that [esta tendencia] It has also happened because we are acknowledging our greatness”.

The size of the country and its geographical situation represent a wide market for musicians. “Mexico is one of the largest countries in the world. With the amount of people you have [126,7 millones] it permeates and increases [el mercado musical]. We are attached to the border of both North America and Central America”, concludes Larios. The border of regional music, however, has also had a special presence in the United States, where there is a strong population of Mexican origin –around 40 million people, according to the Department of State–. The director of the BMB Convention (a hiring fair for artists), Bárbara Baeza, affirms that people of Mexican origin in the United States “live on longing”, which causes the genre to also expand in that country. An example of this are the musicians that make up the Tejano Grupo Frontera – which in recent days launched A x100to, a grupera cumbia together with the Puerto Rican star Bad Bunny–; or the Washingtonian trio Yahritza Y la Esencia de ella –whose corridos have generated more than five million listeners on Spotify–.

An opportunity for the industry

Baeza talks about success from some more specific subgenres of the Mexican regional: the corrido, the band and, above all, the grupero: “Right now, all the fairs, all the public events are invaded by this type of gruperos and banda styles. Unfortunately we are not giving much rise to the Mexican genre itself, to mariachi and contemporary music”. The artist representative also considers that in Mexico the genres have not been sufficiently specified, and she tries to speak promptly about the different ramifications of the enormous Mexican regional genre.

From Sony, Ortega points out that the record company has begun to show a strong commitment to the region. “More than seeing it as a market opportunity, we see it as a very great historical and cultural opportunity, which is putting all of Mexico in the world. The responsibility of the record companies at this moment is to throw themselves headfirst and support Mexican talent”. The vice president emphasizes that the success that the Mexican macro-genre maintains is not a passing fad and that it requires greater understanding. “Mexican music is a culture and you have to grow there: see it, drink it, have it in your vein all the time, because the truth is, it’s very important that people connect with this popular music and feel it real.”

Ortega considers that the musical withdrawal of artists to the framework of each country has become a fact: “I think that the best way to be international is to go to the roots, to the base, to the origin.” In recent years, artists from other parts of the world have tried to impregnate the most traditional genres in their songs: like cumbia villera mixed with reggaeton in Argentina –with the example of the musician L-Gante–; the introduction of flamenco overtones in the experimental albums of the Spanish singer Rosalía; or the fusion of Colombian rhythms and electronics from the Bogotá group Meridian Brothers.

For the vice president of Sony, the rise of own rhythms in Mexico does not translate into a loss of US musical hegemony, but rather a kind of break with the traditional canons of the market. “I would call it a discovery of the variety and richness of Latin music. Before the digital stage, we consumed what was put on by the mass media and what was played in the discos, in the clubs or in the bars, and you stayed there. But now, when an artist uploads a song, it immediately reaches the whole world”, he concludes.

