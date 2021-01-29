The Dubai Criminal Court has ruled that a sales representative was imprisoned for three months and fined 5,000 dirhams, on charges of offering 100 dirhams as a bribe to a security supervisor in the Arabian Ranches complex, to allow him to enter the complex. In the investigations, the supervisor said that he was at his work when the accused came and asked him to communicate with one of the officials in the complex, so that he would be allowed to enter due to the arrest of one of his company’s workers while trying to enter without a permit. His hand. The supervisor added that he immediately informed the company responsible for managing the complex, so they asked him to inform the police, who arrested the accused.

– Emirates Today, on the “Courts” page, which is published in its issue every Saturday, receives its readers’ consultations and inquiries to find out the legal viewpoint.

