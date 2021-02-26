Two (Asian) workers seized 56,000 dirhams through cash withdrawals and through a credit card they obtained from a bank with a forged salary certificate, and they were arrested and referred to the Public Prosecution in Dubai and from there to the Criminal Court.

A bank manager said in the investigations that one of the defendants applied to open an account, and by checking the documents he submitted, it was found that the salary certificate was attributed to a well-known institution, and the institution was contacted and confirmed that he was not among its employees, but the account was opened, the card was issued and 56 thousand dirhams were withdrawn, in cooperation With another accused.

