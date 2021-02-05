The Dubai Criminal Court began the trial of a gang of eight accused who robbed a warehouse in the night and stole health tools worth 35,000 dirhams. Two of the defendants admitted in the police inference report and the prosecution’s investigations that they participated in the execution of the crime planned by two other defendants, as they all went to the warehouse and broke the lock of the door, then stole the sanitary equipment and sold them to a scrap shop.

A Dubai police witness said that a report was received about the theft of a warehouse, and a number of the accused were identified and arrested, and facing them they confessed to having committed a number of thefts.

Mohamed Fouda: [email protected]





