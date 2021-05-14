Burning days. Before you start jumping to conclusions about defeat, take a breath. It is true that he lost to Cartagena and this will cause seeing Espanyol lift the title of Second Division champion to be delayed, at least, one more day. The matches that remain for the parakeet should not serve to make blood, although it is clear, it was seen last Friday, that they can do more harm than good to some players. Reaching the goal four days before the end of the League may entail, although it may not seem like it, some dangers and this is, without a doubt, one of them. There is a double-edged sword aimed at the less common players and after receiving Cartagena, Wu Lei, Oier, Pol Lozano and Calero, for example, must see the bright side of things: they have three more days to compensate. Because there are points at stake and if promotion was the obligation at the beginning of the season, now the objective is to be champion.

Detail. It didn’t take long for Espanyol to realize that Segunda is no longer their League. And this was done by a Cartagena in need of victories to escape relegation. The group of the experienced Carrión made him the corridor. It may come as a surprise because it is something that is usually reserved for champions, but welcome. In addition, in this category of silver it is not strange because Girona, last season, already did it to Cádiz in Montilivi. Finally, Huesca was the champion. Notice to relaxed boaters. But hey, Espanyol was grateful for the corridor to continue celebrating the promotion. Because yes, Espanyol is already in the First Division. Although the ‘premiere’ of this promotion was not complete because there was no triumph or points. What until now perhaps was inside, yesterday was the stick: first it was Darder and, in the second half, Dimata.

Template. Time is money and the board would do well to start laying the foundations for the squad that they want next year. Some messages should have already reached them because against Cartagena, with the promotion in their pockets, players like Vargas (who debuted a blue and white hair color) and Vadillo are touched. The Argentine still had eight minutes, but his partner got tired of warming up. They were able to enter together, although Vicente Moreno chose to only make four of the five changes available to him. Knowing the past (what ends up giving of itself this season) is vital to build the future. The one from Espanyol is in the First Division and in order not to be an elevator club, it will be necessary to hit the mark.

Pleasant feeling. Put aside your anger at defeat. How long has it been since you watched a Espanyol game without tension? The duel against Cartagena was, despite the defeat, to enjoy, savor. The team is already First. It was something like going to see a movie preview at the cinema. Only his people, the fans, those who push and now smile and are proud were missing. Because in bad times they try to resurface, always, and in good times they rejoice. Because Espanyol has returned to its rightful place. Don’t get tired of it. The ‘forca d’un sentiment’.

Recognition. Espanyol tries to live up to its fans. The team is First Class and the club, with its initiatives, is earning praise. In the stadium all the banners of the blue and white peñas could be seen and the canvas on which the ‘força d’un sentiment’ is read is already escorted by two new messages: ‘thank you parrots’ and ‘thank you fans’. And it is not for less, day after day, the Perica fans have supported and pushed to achieve the goal. Before playing against Cartagena, a new reception was experienced and now the objective is none other than ‘let’s be champions’. Tireless.