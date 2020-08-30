It’s the end of the holidays and it’s raining. One last glance at the chalet, keys in hand and the family get in the car to return home to northern France, Corrèze in the rearview mirror. “La Corrèze, I love the nature, the calm, the landscapes, everything is nice, far from the covid, and there we will find reality in the North”, regrets Marie Mouret.

Little by little the domain of Taysse is emptying of its vacationers, but during the summer, the site was full. The coronavirus effect has something to do with it. “I think we are going to be around 30 to 40% more than the previous year so people have been safe from coming to Corrèze, in these large green spaces”, says the owner of the estate, Yves Amelynck. What is certain is that many people in cities have gone green.