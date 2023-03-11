Correspondents | When Russia attacked Ukraine, Jenni Jeskanen’s work in Moscow changed – HS offers a rare glimpse into the daily life of correspondents

When HS’s Moscow correspondent Jenni Jeskanen visits his native Finland, his acquaintances have a lot of questions these days:

“What’s it like there now? How is the war seen in Russia? What are the Russians really thinking?”

The work of a foreign journalist in Russia has always been full of surprises and interesting encounters. However, the war of aggression started by Russia in Ukraine and the resulting isolation of the country have created extra tension in the work.

The interviewees are even more suspicious of foreign journalists, and on trips, especially outside big cities like Moscow and St. Petersburg, you can easily come under the eyes of the authorities.

Jeskanen will talk about these tensions and the practical problems caused by the situation when he gets on the stage of the Savoy Theater with other HS correspondents on Thursday, March 16. The show starts at 7 p.m.

On in addition to Jeskanen, HS’s Washington correspondent will be seen Elina VäntonenBeijing correspondent Mari ManninenBrussels correspondent Teija SutinenStockholm correspondent Jussi SippolaBerlin correspondent Hanna Mahlamäki and NATO Correspondent Elina Kervinen.

Elina Väntönen interviewed death row inmate Ivan Cantu in Huntsville, Texas at the beginning of the year.

In January, Jussi Sippola was able to go to a gig right in his home corner, when an explosion occurred in a Greek restaurant on Stockholm’s Södermalm.

Coming soon there is a wide range of stories about correspondents’ work and news gigs.

For example, Mari Manninen from Beijing tells what life is like in a coffin-sized apartment in Hong Kong. Hanna Mahlamäki, on the other hand, opens up about how Germany has started looking for babies lost during the GDR. Teija Sutinen offers viewers a peek behind the scenes of the EU summits, and Elina Kervinen what she has learned from NATO over the past year. Jussi Sippola tells how Finland grew out of the role of little sister in its relationship with Sweden.

Teija Sutinen reports on the NATO summit in Madrid at the end of June 2022.

NATO correspondent Elina Kervinen visited Olavsvern, a NATO military base in northern Norway during the Cold War.

at HS currently has seven correspondents and a comprehensive network of assistants around the world. Foreign journalism and correspondents play a central role in the newspaper’s news and history.

This role has become even more emphasized during the past year, when Finland and the rest of the world have had to adapt to the new security political situation caused by Russia’s war of aggression.

Correspondents get to the focal point of big news and events and to places where the average traveler usually doesn’t have to or doesn’t want to go. They act as Finns’ eyes and ears in the world, and can tell about events from a point of view that is important to Finns.

“As a correspondent, you get to witness and pass on stories that you don’t hear about in Finland otherwise, you come across human destinies that you didn’t even know existed,” says Berlin correspondent Hanna Mahlamäki.

“Perhaps the best thing is that you can ask people about all possible things, even things that you wouldn’t dare to ask about in a normal conversation,” says Mari Manninen from Beijing.

HS Berlin correspondent Hanna Mahlamäki interviewed Europe Minister Tytti Tuppurai at the Munich Security Conference in February.

Mari Manninen interviewed Beijingers last summer about the ways in which they cool themselves in the heat. One popular method is the “Beijing bikini”, i.e. rolling up the shirt.

The work of a correspondent involves a lot of traveling and is sometimes really tough, both mentally and physically. The days in the field can be long, and in sensitive interview situations, the journalist must know how to take care not only of the interviewee, but also of himself.

“Being on the spot in a foreign country is rewarding, despite all the trials and difficulties, when you get to tell the reader what you see and hear. Perhaps increase the reader’s understanding, expand and arouse different emotions”, says Jenni Jeskanen.

of HS the correspondent network started more than a hundred years ago at the beginning of the 20th century, when Rudolf Holst worked as a newspaper correspondent in London.

The first full-time correspondent sent abroad was Yrjö Niiniluotowho worked from 1926 to 1928 in Geneva and from 1933 to 1936 in London.

The last reform of HS’s correspondent network was made in 2010, when HS established the so-called rotating correspondent. It means that the magazine appoints a correspondent for a year, who is sent to a station that is interesting at the time, or who focuses on one interesting and current theme for a year.

Current theme correspondent Elina Kervinen focuses on NATO. In previous years, HS has had, among other things, an environmental correspondent and a Silk Road correspondent who followed the growth of China’s influence.

Correspondents on stage events have been organized since 2011. This is the second time that the show is taken to the theater stage. The correspondents were last seen at the Savoy Theater in 2019.

