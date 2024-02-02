First modification:
Currently, the occupied West Bank region is immersed in a complex situation resulting from the conflict between Israel and Hamas, which has considerably exacerbated unemployment rates, especially among the young population. This impact is particularly palpable in the academic sphere, specifically at Birzeit University, which functions not only as an educational institution but also as a key indicator of Palestinian political life.
