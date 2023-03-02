At the end of a year since the war in Ukraine began, our special envoys on the ground, Catalina Gómez Ángel and Irene Savio, tell us different stories of those people who directly suffer the atrocities of the conflict. Among them, the women who have lost their husbands on the battlefront and the difficulty that exists in identifying the corpses, which is why many of them remain reported as missing in areas controlled by the Russian forces.

