The International Commission on Missing Persons revealed that more than 15,000 individuals, including Ukrainian military and civilians, have been missing since the start of the conflict in eastern Europe. The Center for Civil Liberties, winner of the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize, strives to follow the fate of these people and so far they have more than 770 confirmed cases. But in the midst of a war that does not give up, it is estimated that this figure could be immensely higher.

#Correspondents #War #Ukraine #trail #missing #people #left #conflict