The devastating wildfires in Hawaii have been the worst in recent US history. On Maui, flames raced down the side of an extinct volcano and entered the city of Lahaina on August 8, killing dozens of people and damaging 2,200 buildings. Survivors have told harrowing stories of how they barely escaped the flames by fleeing into the Pacific Ocean. The authorities are being criticized for negligence.

#Correspondents #Volunteers #Hawaii #survivors #cut #flame #damage