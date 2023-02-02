The United States remains shocked by the death of Tire Nichols, a 29-year-old African-American, in a new act of police violence. The Memphis City Police Department released video of the brutal beating of five police officers, who have since been removed from their posts and are facing second-degree murder charges. In the streets of Memphis, protests continue demanding deep reforms at the national level. Report from our correspondents.

#Correspondents #USA #Protesters #return #streets #violent #death #Tire #Nichols