This week began the evacuation of civilians from the Azovstal steel plant, the last focus of the Ukrainian resistance in besieged Mariupol. However, hundreds of people remain trapped in this port city on the Sea of ​​Azov. With its new military strategy, Russia has intensified its attacks in the south of the country and the destruction of infrastructure continues to affect Ukrainians, leaving them with serious difficulties in accessing basic services such as drinking water.

