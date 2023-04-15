The Russian Army evacuated some of the territories that were occupied by its troops at the start of the war in Ukraine, but left many of its soldiers’ bodies out in the open. Since then, small groups of Ukrainian volunteers made up of both military and civilians have worked hard to find them and return them to Russia. Our correspondent Gulliver Cragg accompanied one of these groups in the Kharkiv region, demonstrating the barbarity of the conflict.

