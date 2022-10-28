The lives of families in Ukraine will become more difficult as winter approaches. Subzero temperatures and heavy snowfall are just weeks away and Ukrainians are bracing for harsh conditions amid gas and electric power shortages. Our special envoys, Ethel Bonet and Diego Ibarra Sánchez, went to learn more about the difficult situation of the Ukrainian people, already devastated by the war, before the imminent arrival of winter.

#Correspondents #Ukrainian #families #prepare #harsh #winter #gas #shortages #power #outages