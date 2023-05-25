Since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine, volunteers from all over the country have been mobilized to help the military and civilians in need. The story of a man in Mariupol who helped evacuate hundreds of civilians in the most dangerous conditions has become well known in the region, but he didn’t stop there, since then his growing team of volunteers has toured the worst epicenters of conflict zones. . France 24 went to learn about their work among the ruins of southern Ukraine.

