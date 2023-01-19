In the Ukrainian city of Dnipro, a missile attributed to Russian troops killed at least 44 civilians. Scenes already common in Ukraine due to the constant attacks from Russia. Faced with the massive amount of Russian artillery, the Ukrainian authorities have made it a priority to open war crimes cases against Moscow. That is why they carefully collect, catalog and examine all the remains of guided, ballistic and cruise missiles that fall in multiple areas of the country.

