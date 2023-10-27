





Gulliver Cragg

Andrew Hilliar

Melina Huet

Jessica Le Masurier

Francisco Zacarías



As the world’s tension increasingly focuses on the Middle East due to the escalation between Israel and Hamas, Ukraine adapts to the idea of ​​a long war. So do its Armed Forces, which take the time to train new recruits and reintegrate wounded soldiers into their ranks. France 24’s Gulliver Cragg visited some of the National Guard units that spent the summer fighting around Kreminna, on the border between the Donetsk and Lugansk regions, to learn about their training.