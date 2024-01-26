The year 2024 looks set to be challenging for Ukraine, although it began with good news: on January 3, Moscow and kyiv carried out the largest prisoner-of-war exchange to date. More than 200 prisoners were released on each side, and among the Ukrainians, around 48 were people Moscow had never recognized as detained and who were listed as missing. Which fuels the hope of the families of the 20,000 Ukrainians who are still missing.

#Correspondents #Ukraine #prisoner #exchange #hope #anguish #relatives