In Ukraine, Russian attacks have left many civilians dead, while the authorities have had to ask the population to reduce their energy consumption due to the extensive damage to the country’s electricity grid; this in the face of a winter that is announced as particularly difficult. These attacks have also hit cities far from the front lines such as Lviv, where, although the blackouts have ended for now, authorities say the network is severely weakened.

