Ukraine estimates that nearly 19,500 Ukrainian children have been abducted by Russia since last year’s invasion. Official figures from kyiv show that only 385 children have been repatriated so far. In March, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin and Russia’s children’s rights commissioner, accusing them of abducting Ukrainian children. Russia rejects the ICC’s accusations and considers the arrest warrants null and void.

#Correspondents #Ukraine #accuses #Russia #kidnapping #children #invasion