In this new edition of Correspondents we see how the Territorial Defense Units, which make up the Ukrainian military forces, are getting ready to defend the capital kyiv. There we find the OUN (Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists), which for almost a century has been fighting against what it considers to be Soviet domination. On the other hand, the youth of the city of Ivano-Frankivsk attend the trainings and each citizen contributes in his own way to support the military forces.

The war in Ukraine has already caused thousands of deaths and has forced more than ten million people to flee their homes, according to the United Nations. kyiv, the capital, continues to prepare for the possibility of an attack by the Russian Army, repeatedly decreeing curfews and picking up the rubble of increasingly frequent bombings of residential areas. Our reporters Jamés André and Jonathan Walsh went to meet one of the organizations that is training volunteers for the territorial defense of Ukraine.

No one knows exactly how many Ukrainian soldiers have died since the beginning of the invasion, and given totally disparate figures, recognized by kyiv on the one hand and Moscow on the other, it is impossible to know with certainty how many Russian soldiers have lost their lives. The only certainty is that many of these victims are young people, whose tragic deaths are mourned from side to side. Irene Savio and Leticia Álvarez tell us more about this situation.

Ivano-Frankivsk is one of the cities in western Ukraine where a certain normality still feels, at least on the surface. However, life is marked by conflict and each of the inhabitants tries to adapt to the new circumstances. Everyone tries to do their bit to help and defend the country, even if that means great sacrifices. Report by Catalina Gómez Ángel and Oriol Andrés Gallart.

The United States House of Representatives approved a bill that seeks to revoke Russia’s status as a “most favored nation”, which would mean an increase in tariffs on goods and services that that country sells in the United States. And the boycott is already being felt in the Big Apple, where many Russian businesses are beginning to worry about a lack of customers. Mamen Sala described the situation to us from New York.