Correspondents | “There is a white Lada driving behind us, following us” – journalist Jenni Jeskanen feels like a criminal in Russia

Reporter Jenni Jeskanen interviewed young people at the festival in Sirius and reports on the opening of the Vkusno i totška restaurant in Moscow. In Buryatia, he himself became the target of the case.

In her work, correspondent Jenni Jeskanen met smiling Russians who love Finland. When the war in Ukraine started, everything changed overnight. Today, he feels like a criminal that almost no one wants to talk to.

Mthe police from Oskova used a roller to spread ink on my palms up to the fingertips.

After that, he pressed my fingertips one by one on an A4-sized paper, then each finger in its entirety, and finally both palms in turn.

Fingerprints had been taken up to the entire hand.