Military analysts still debate why Russian forces failed to seize the Ukrainian capital, kyiv, early in the war. The answer is complex, however, one tactic that helped Ukraine was “self-sabotage”: the Ukrainian military destroyed key bridges and roads to hamper the Russian advance, and on another occasion even flooded a village. Our reporters traveled to the area to see how residents are coping with the intentional flooding of their homes.

