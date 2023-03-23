





After the US invasion, Iraq entered a spiral of violence that had its most critical moment between 2006 and 2008, when the country experienced a civil war, also known as a sectarian war, which left hundreds of thousands dead and a totally fragmented society. For years, hundreds of thousands of families had to leave their homes in Baghdad and seek refuge in neighborhoods dominated by Shiites or Sunnis. Report by Catalina Gómez Ángel, special envoy for France 24.