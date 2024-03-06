France has marked a historic milestone by being the first country to include the voluntary interruption of pregnancy in its Constitution. This crucial advance invites us to reflect on the abortion situation in Italy. Although Prime Minister Georgia Meloni has assured that she will not change the laws that allow abortion in the country, statistics show that more and more doctors are declining to carry out these procedures. Report by Charlotte George and France 2.

